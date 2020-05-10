Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CDMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.50.

Avid Bioservices stock opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.88. Avid Bioservices has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.32 million, a P/E ratio of -33.47 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Avid Bioservices will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark R. Bamforth acquired 26,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $104,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $401,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick D. Walsh acquired 30,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $124,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $308,410 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the first quarter valued at $53,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.64% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

