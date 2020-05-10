Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

Posted by on May 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CDMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.50.

Avid Bioservices stock opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.88. Avid Bioservices has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.32 million, a P/E ratio of -33.47 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Avid Bioservices will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark R. Bamforth acquired 26,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $104,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $401,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick D. Walsh acquired 30,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $124,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $308,410 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the first quarter valued at $53,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.64% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained

Analyst Recommendations for Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Avid Bioservices Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub
Avid Bioservices Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub
ValuEngine Downgrades Herc to Sell
ValuEngine Downgrades Herc to Sell
Penns Woods Bancorp Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine
Penns Woods Bancorp Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine
Weingarten Realty Investors Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Weingarten Realty Investors Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
MetroCity Bankshares Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine
MetroCity Bankshares Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine
William Hill Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt
William Hill Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report