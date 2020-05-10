ValuEngine Downgrades Herc (NYSE:HRI) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Herc (NYSE:HRI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HRI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herc from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Herc in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Herc from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Herc from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.60.

HRI stock opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $743.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 3.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Herc has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $50.81.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $436.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.48 million. Herc had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Herc’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Herc will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Herc in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Herc by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Herc in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Herc by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

