Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut Penns Woods Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

PWOD stock opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.34. The stock has a market cap of $154.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $36.27.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.19%.

In related news, Director James M. Furey II sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $42,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Grafmyre bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $26,300.00. Insiders bought a total of 2,900 shares of company stock valued at $78,022 in the last 90 days. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 44,209 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 22,709 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 7,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 60,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.

