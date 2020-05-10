Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weingarten Realty Investors is focused on delivering solid returns to shareholders by actively developing, acquiring, and intensively managing properties in twenty one states that span the southern portion of the United States from coast to coast. Weingarten’s business activities encompass the long-term ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of strategically located neighborhood and community shopping centers and select industrial properties. The vast majority of our shopping centers are anchored by either a supermarket or a national value-oriented retailer. These anchors combined with convenient locations, attractive and well-maintained properties and a strong tenant mix help to ensure the long-term success of our merchants and the viability of our portfolio. The Company’s portfolio of Thirf caproperties includes thirty neighborhood and community shopping centers and sixty four industrial properties, aggregating fourty million square feet. “

WRI has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

NYSE:WRI opened at $17.68 on Friday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $32.17. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 67.05% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $108.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Weingarten Realty Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Lasher bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $228,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 117,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,969.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRI. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

