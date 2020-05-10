MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Hovde Group downgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Get MetroCity Bankshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MCBS opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average of $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11. MetroCity Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $23.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MetroCity Bankshares will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCBS. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 9.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers, and other banking services.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.