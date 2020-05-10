William Hill (LON:WMH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of William Hill (LON:WMH) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of William Hill from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 130 ($1.71) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 258 ($3.39) price target on shares of William Hill in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of William Hill from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of William Hill to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 135 ($1.78) in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of William Hill in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 190.93 ($2.51).

LON:WMH opened at GBX 111.75 ($1.47) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 85.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 152.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.01. The company has a market cap of $977.00 million and a P/E ratio of -36.05. William Hill has a twelve month low of GBX 28.63 ($0.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 206.80 ($2.72).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a GBX 5.34 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from William Hill’s previous dividend of $2.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. William Hill’s dividend payout ratio is -3.23%.

In other news, insider Matthew Ashley acquired 220,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £2,208.02 ($2,904.53). Also, insider Gordon Wilson acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £9,750 ($12,825.57).

William Hill Company Profile

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

