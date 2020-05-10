Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AOSL. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Loop Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.33.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.29. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.59 million, a P/E ratio of -68.50 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $106.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

