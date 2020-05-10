PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Posted by on May 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BidaskClub downgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CNXN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PC Connection from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of PC Connection from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PC Connection from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

CNXN opened at $41.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.00. PC Connection has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.19.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $711.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.37 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PC Connection will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXN. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in PC Connection during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PC Connection by 609.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in PC Connection by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in PC Connection by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in PC Connection during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Avid Bioservices Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub
Avid Bioservices Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub
ValuEngine Downgrades Herc to Sell
ValuEngine Downgrades Herc to Sell
Penns Woods Bancorp Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine
Penns Woods Bancorp Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine
Weingarten Realty Investors Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Weingarten Realty Investors Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
MetroCity Bankshares Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine
MetroCity Bankshares Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine
William Hill Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt
William Hill Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report