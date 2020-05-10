PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CNXN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PC Connection from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of PC Connection from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PC Connection from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

CNXN opened at $41.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.00. PC Connection has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.19.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $711.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.37 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PC Connection will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXN. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in PC Connection during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PC Connection by 609.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in PC Connection by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in PC Connection by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in PC Connection during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

