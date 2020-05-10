Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.01 Million

Brokerages expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to post $157.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $164.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $149.34 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted sales of $175.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $629.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $617.72 million to $636.18 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $665.81 million, with estimates ranging from $658.52 million to $670.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

OFC stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $30.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $148,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 262,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,790,392.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Budorick acquired 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.58 per share, with a total value of $49,537.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 146,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,561.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 449.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?).

