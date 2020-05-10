Brokerages Anticipate Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $656.16 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) will announce $656.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $533.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $770.70 million. Colfax reported sales of $908.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Colfax will report full year sales of $3.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $3.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Colfax.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $816.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.17 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a positive return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CFX. ValuEngine raised shares of Colfax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Colfax in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colfax from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 29,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Colfax by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 34,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Sasco Capital Inc. CT raised its stake in Colfax by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 654,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,957,000 after acquiring an additional 130,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Colfax by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Colfax by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFX opened at $27.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Colfax has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $39.30.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colfax (CFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.