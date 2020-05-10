$354.65 Million in Sales Expected for State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) will announce $354.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for State Auto Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $350.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $358.70 million. State Auto Financial posted sales of $329.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that State Auto Financial will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for State Auto Financial.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $349.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.00 million. State Auto Financial had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 6.09%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of State Auto Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of State Auto Financial stock opened at $21.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $921.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average is $29.19. State Auto Financial has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other State Auto Financial news, SVP Kim Burton Garland bought 14,786 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.93 per share, with a total value of $324,256.98. Also, CEO Michael Larocco acquired 5,000 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.59 per share, with a total value of $112,950.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 49.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. 34.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

