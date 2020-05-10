Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.55 Million

Posted by on May 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) to report sales of $33.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Solar Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.92 million. Solar Capital reported sales of $38.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Solar Capital will report full year sales of $139.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $137.50 million to $142.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $148.31 million, with estimates ranging from $140.36 million to $156.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Solar Capital.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.43 million. Solar Capital had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 7.86%.

A number of research firms have commented on SLRC. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Solar Capital from $13.25 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Solar Capital from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Solar Capital from $21.50 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Solar Capital from $24.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

NASDAQ SLRC opened at $15.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $636.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.29. Solar Capital has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $21.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.37.

In related news, CFO Richard Peteka bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Wachter purchased 20,000 shares of Solar Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 245,377 shares of company stock worth $3,300,447 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Solar Capital in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 22.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solar Capital in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 12.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solar Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solar Capital (SLRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

$354.65 Million in Sales Expected for State Auto Financial Corp This Quarter
$354.65 Million in Sales Expected for State Auto Financial Corp This Quarter
Solar Capital Ltd. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.55 Million
Solar Capital Ltd. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.55 Million
$55.93 Million in Sales Expected for Southside Bancshares, Inc. This Quarter
$55.93 Million in Sales Expected for Southside Bancshares, Inc. This Quarter
$107.44 Million in Sales Expected for Luminex Co. This Quarter
$107.44 Million in Sales Expected for Luminex Co. This Quarter
$143.37 Million in Sales Expected for Perficient, Inc. This Quarter
$143.37 Million in Sales Expected for Perficient, Inc. This Quarter
Bandwidth Inc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
Bandwidth Inc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report