Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) to report sales of $33.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Solar Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.92 million. Solar Capital reported sales of $38.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Solar Capital will report full year sales of $139.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $137.50 million to $142.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $148.31 million, with estimates ranging from $140.36 million to $156.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Solar Capital.

Get Solar Capital alerts:

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.43 million. Solar Capital had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 7.86%.

A number of research firms have commented on SLRC. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Solar Capital from $13.25 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Solar Capital from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Solar Capital from $21.50 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Solar Capital from $24.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

NASDAQ SLRC opened at $15.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $636.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.29. Solar Capital has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $21.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.37.

In related news, CFO Richard Peteka bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Wachter purchased 20,000 shares of Solar Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 245,377 shares of company stock worth $3,300,447 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Solar Capital in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 22.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solar Capital in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 12.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solar Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solar Capital (SLRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.