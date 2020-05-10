$55.93 Million in Sales Expected for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will announce $55.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.80 million. Southside Bancshares posted sales of $55.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year sales of $225.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $219.20 million to $229.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $226.47 million, with estimates ranging from $214.70 million to $233.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.87 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

SBSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $29.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Southside Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.74 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.08 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.72.

In related news, Director Tony K. Morgan purchased 1,000 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.82 per share, for a total transaction of $32,820.00. Insiders acquired a total of 2,406 shares of company stock worth $69,178 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 17,538 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

