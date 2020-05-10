$107.44 Million in Sales Expected for Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) will report sales of $107.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luminex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $105.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $109.88 million. Luminex posted sales of $83.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminex will report full-year sales of $383.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $370.07 million to $395.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $408.51 million, with estimates ranging from $380.44 million to $424.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Luminex.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.30 million. Luminex had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on LMNX. BidaskClub raised Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Luminex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

In other Luminex news, CEO Nachum Shamir sold 79,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,372,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,047,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles J. Collins sold 6,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $143,297.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,105.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Luminex by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,260,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,890,000 after buying an additional 91,048 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Luminex by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,295,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,162,000 after buying an additional 74,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Luminex by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,292,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,023,000 after buying an additional 83,412 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Luminex in the fourth quarter valued at $21,701,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Luminex by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 602,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,589,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LMNX opened at $33.25 on Friday. Luminex has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -221.62 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.51.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

