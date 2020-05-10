$143.37 Million in Sales Expected for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will post sales of $143.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $147.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $137.30 million. Perficient posted sales of $141.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Perficient will report full year sales of $584.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $576.05 million to $592.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $631.91 million, with estimates ranging from $624.74 million to $636.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Perficient.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Perficient had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $145.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Perficient to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

In other Perficient news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 14,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $623,193.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,145 shares in the company, valued at $7,160,491.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $245,569.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,520,317.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,734,792 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 102.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,173,109 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $31,782,000 after buying an additional 594,692 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,019,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 588,147 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $27,096,000 after buying an additional 75,614 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 313.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 506,693 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $23,343,000 after buying an additional 384,141 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 271.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 490,018 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after buying an additional 358,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $35.67 on Friday. Perficient has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $53.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.80.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perficient (PRFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.