Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAND shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

NASDAQ BAND opened at $108.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 12.89 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.86. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $112.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,401.50 and a beta of 0.66.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Murdock sold 29,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $2,220,673.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,735,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,146 shares of company stock valued at $3,934,877 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth $29,302,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth $25,940,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bandwidth by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,053,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,870,000 after purchasing an additional 353,659 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the 4th quarter valued at $12,843,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Bandwidth by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 476,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,513,000 after purchasing an additional 197,552 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.