CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on May 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.76.

CBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 340.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 371,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 287,393 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 783,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 450,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CBAY opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.51 and a quick ratio of 11.51. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $13.32. The company has a market capitalization of $122.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.35.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Analyst Recommendations for CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

$107.44 Million in Sales Expected for Luminex Co. This Quarter
$107.44 Million in Sales Expected for Luminex Co. This Quarter
$143.37 Million in Sales Expected for Perficient, Inc. This Quarter
$143.37 Million in Sales Expected for Perficient, Inc. This Quarter
Bandwidth Inc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
Bandwidth Inc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
CymaBay Therapeutics Inc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
CymaBay Therapeutics Inc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
Casio Computer Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Casio Computer Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report