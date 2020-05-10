CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.76.

CBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 340.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 371,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 287,393 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 783,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 450,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CBAY opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.51 and a quick ratio of 11.51. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $13.32. The company has a market capitalization of $122.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.35.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

