Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the 4th quarter valued at about $644,169,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 2,034,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,797,000 after acquiring an additional 414,950 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 818.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 394,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 351,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,120,000. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.43. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.01.

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

