Casio Computer (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Casio Computer (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Chiyoda Corporation engages in the provision of engineering services. Its operating segment consists of Engineering and Other segments. Engineering segment provides industrial machinery consulting, planning, design, construction, procurement, commissioning and maintenance services. Other segment deals with temporary staffing, information technology and travel services. Chiyoda Corporation is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan. “

Get Casio Computer alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Casio Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Casio Computer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Casio Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

CHYCY stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.14. Casio Computer has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $3.40.

About Casio Computer

Chiyoda Corporation operates as an integrated engineering company in Japan, Australia, the United States, Russia, and internationally. The company offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casio Computer (CHYCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casio Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casio Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.