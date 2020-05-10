CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. is engaged in providing corporate and retail banking products and services primarily in China. Its services include accepting deposits from public, granting term loans, settlement, bills discounting, issuing financial bonds, underwriting and trading government bonds. It also provides inter-bank lending and borrowing, letter of credit and guarantees, collection and payment, insurance agency services, safety deposit box services, foreign exchange, international settlement, foreign currency placement, foreign currency bills acceptance and discounting. In addition, it involves in treasury businesses for proprietary purpose and on behalf of customers. China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

CIHKY has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $27.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.07. The stock has a market cap of $119.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.04.

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR Company Profile

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various wholesale and retail banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers time, demand, call, notice, and RMB deposits; and deposit, current, and capital accounts.

