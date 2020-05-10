Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. is a commercial real estate credit REIT. It focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt and net lease real estate investments predominantly in the United States. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc., formerly known as Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States."

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:CLNC opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $575.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.77. Colony Credit Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.20). Colony Credit Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 490.65%. The company had revenue of $27.86 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colony Credit Real Estate will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 349,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

