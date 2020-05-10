Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Minerals is a leading provider of essential minerals that solve nature’s challenges, including salt for winter roadway safety and other consumer, industrial and agricultural uses, and specialty plant nutrition minerals that improve the quality and yield of crops. The company produces its minerals at locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Brazil and the U.K. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. “

CMP has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens decreased their price target on Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Compass Minerals International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.63.

NYSE CMP opened at $46.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.62. Compass Minerals International has a 52 week low of $34.39 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.62 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Compass Minerals International news, CFO James D. Standen acquired 2,500 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.82 per share, for a total transaction of $97,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMP. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,451,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,483,000 after buying an additional 317,968 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter valued at $17,305,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter valued at $8,104,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,822,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,069,000 after buying an additional 120,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 817,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,824,000 after buying an additional 99,577 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

