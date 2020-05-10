Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $95.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.10% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPK. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Friday. Sidoti lowered their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

CPK opened at $88.70 on Friday. Chesapeake Utilities has a one year low of $69.47 and a one year high of $101.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $152.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.50 per share, for a total transaction of $42,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $2,549,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

