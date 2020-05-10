Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) to Hold

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crawford United Corporation develops and manufactures products for diverse markets. It primarily serves healthcare, education, automotive, aerospace, trucking and petrochemical industries. The company’s operating business segment consists of Aerospace Components, Commercial Air Handling and Industrial Hose. Crawford United Corporation, formerly known as Hickok Incorporated, is based in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Shares of OTCMKTS CRAWA opened at $14.25 on Friday. Crawford United has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.45.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Crawford United had a return on equity of 39.02% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.86 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crawford United will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crawford United

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry. This segment provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions.

