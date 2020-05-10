Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) to Hold

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CryoPort, Inc. operates as a provider of shipping solutions comprising cold chain frozen shipping system for transporting biological, environmental and other temperature sensitive materials at temperatures below minus 150° Celsius. Its products include CryoPort Express Shippers, cryogenic dry vapor shippers capable of maintaining cryogenic temperatures; biological material holders for the shipment of infectious or dangerous goods; CryoPort Express System to programmatically manage order entry and various aspects of shipping operations; and CryoPort Express Analytics, to monitor shipment performance metrics and to evaluate temperature-monitoring data collected by the data logger during shipment. The Company’s products find their application in the transportation of live cell pharmaceutical products, such as cancer vaccines, diagnostic materials, semen and embryos, and infectious substances. CryoPort, Inc. is based in Lake Forest, California. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of CryoPort from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CryoPort in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of CryoPort in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

Shares of CryoPort stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.99 million, a PE ratio of -38.41 and a beta of 0.75. CryoPort has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $25.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.63. The company has a current ratio of 18.86, a quick ratio of 18.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 17.28% and a negative net margin of 53.66%. The business had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CryoPort will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in CryoPort by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,977 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CryoPort by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in CryoPort by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,393 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in CryoPort by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,816 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in CryoPort by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,500 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

