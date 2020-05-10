Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Darling Ingredients Inc. is a provider of rendering, cooking oil and bakery waste recycling and recovery solutions. It collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into broadly used and specialty ingredients, such as gelatin, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstock, green energy, natural casings and hides. The Company also provides grease trap services to food service establishments, environmental services to food processors and sells restaurant cooking oil delivery and collection equipment. Darling Ingredients Inc., formerly known as Darling International Inc., is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DAR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

NYSE DAR opened at $22.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average is $23.69. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.57.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $852.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brad Phillips bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $33,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,452.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John O. Muse bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $122,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,716.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 14,500 shares of company stock worth $189,100 over the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAR. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,263,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,100,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,210,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,758,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,531,000 after acquiring an additional 466,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 807,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,681,000 after acquiring an additional 341,165 shares during the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

