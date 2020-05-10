DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on May 10th, 2020

DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is involved in developing drug for orphan cancer indications. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of DMPI stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. DelMar Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.43.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DelMar Pharmaceuticals will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMPI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in DelMar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in DelMar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in DelMar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent, which is in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DelMar Pharmaceuticals (DMPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

