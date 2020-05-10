Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Evertec, Inc. is engaged in transaction processing business primarily in Latin America and the Caribbean. The Company operates through divisions which consist of Merchant Acquiring Solutions, Payment Processing and Business Solutions. It offers ATH network, payment processing, card products processing, electronic benefit transfer services, information technology services, database management services, printing centre and document mailing, cash processing, business processes outsourcing services as well as payment solutions, point-of-sale systems and accessories to receive payments. Evertec, Inc. is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. "

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $26.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Evertec has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $37.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day moving average is $29.96.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Evertec had a return on equity of 54.99% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $127.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evertec will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Evertec in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Evertec by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Evertec in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Evertec in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Evertec by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evertec Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

