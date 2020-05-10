Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut Aehr Test Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

AEHR opened at $1.60 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $36.82 million, a PE ratio of 172.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $6.11 million during the quarter.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Rhea J. Posedel sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $68,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,015 shares in the company, valued at $767,904.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,546 shares of company stock worth $105,852. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 327,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 47,756 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter worth $474,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 37,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 17,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry worldwide. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

