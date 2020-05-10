Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Posted by on May 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut Aehr Test Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

AEHR opened at $1.60 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $36.82 million, a PE ratio of 172.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $6.11 million during the quarter.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Rhea J. Posedel sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $68,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,015 shares in the company, valued at $767,904.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,546 shares of company stock worth $105,852. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 327,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 47,756 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter worth $474,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 37,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 17,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry worldwide. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Casio Computer Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Casio Computer Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Colony Credit Real Estate Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Colony Credit Real Estate Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
CLP Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy
CLP Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy
Compass Minerals International Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Compass Minerals International Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Chesapeake Utilities Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Chesapeake Utilities Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report