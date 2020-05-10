ValuEngine Upgrades Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) to Hold

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BCOR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blucora from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Blucora in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blucora has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

BCOR stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $618.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Blucora has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $34.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.62.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $263.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.99 million. Blucora had a negative net margin of 43.62% and a positive return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blucora will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Blucora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $638,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 160,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Blucora by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

