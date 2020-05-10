Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EXP. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $111.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.23.

Shares of EXP opened at $59.15 on Friday. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $41.83 and a one year high of $97.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

In other news, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.02, for a total value of $1,760,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,938,450.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 42.7% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

