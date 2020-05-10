Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.37% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Daseke, Inc. operates as a transportation company. It provides fleet management, logistics, trucking and open deck transportation services. Daseke, Inc., formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, is based in Addison, United States. “

DSKE has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Daseke in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Daseke from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Daseke in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daseke currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.08.

NASDAQ DSKE opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.87. Daseke has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $5.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $391.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.90 million. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 18.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Daseke will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Daseke by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,522,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,972,000 after purchasing an additional 623,669 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Daseke by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 708,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 13,336 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Daseke by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 89,697 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Daseke by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 16,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Daseke by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 23,468 shares during the last quarter. 28.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

