ValuEngine Upgrades CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) to “Hold”

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CNP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.89.

Shares of CNP opened at $18.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $30.71.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 14.72%. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,646,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,294,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,517,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,558,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,282,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,905 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

