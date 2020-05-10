Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.93% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Farmer Bros. Co. is in the business of roasting, packaging and distributing coffee and allied products to restaurants, hotels, hospitals, convenience stores and fast food outlets. The company’s primary raw material is green coffee. Green coffee is purchased through domestic commodity brokers. Coffee is an agricultural commodity, and is subject to fluctuations of both price and supply. “

Get Farmer Bros alerts:

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Farmer Bros from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

NASDAQ FARM opened at $8.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.21. Farmer Bros has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $21.67. The company has a market cap of $152.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.64. Farmer Bros had a negative return on equity of 13.03% and a negative net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.15 million. Research analysts expect that Farmer Bros will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Farmer Bros by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farmer Bros by 1,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Farmer Bros by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Farmer Bros by 702.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Farmer Bros

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmer Bros (FARM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.