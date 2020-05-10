Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) to Hold

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Emerald Holding Inc. organizes business to business trade shows. The Company operates live events, as well as offers other marketing services, including digital media and print publications. It serves sports, technology, jewelry, construction and other sectors principally in the United States. Emerald Holding Inc., formerly known as Emerald Expositions Events Inc., is based in San Juan Capistrano, California. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Emerald Expositions Events in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Emerald Expositions Events from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Emerald Expositions Events from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Emerald Expositions Events from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.97.

Shares of EEX stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.69. Emerald Expositions Events has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Emerald Expositions Events had a positive return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 200.06%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerald Expositions Events will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Emerald Expositions Events by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Emerald Expositions Events in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

