Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) to Sell

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eastside Distilling, Inc. is involved in producing handcrafted spirits primarily in the United States. The Company’s product includes Burnside Bourbon, Below Deck Rum, Portland Potato Vodka and a distinctive line of infused whiskeys as well as small batch and seasonal products. It also offers tastings, tasting room tours, private parties, and merchandise sales from its distillery and showroom. Eastside Distilling, Inc. is based in Portland, Oregon. “

Shares of EAST stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. Eastside Distilling has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $5.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.00.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.47). Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 123.81% and a negative net margin of 102.63%. The company had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Eastside Distilling will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in Eastside Distilling by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 156,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 33,350 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Eastside Distilling by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 446,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 42,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eastside Distilling during the first quarter worth approximately $925,000. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside West End Blend, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, and Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name.

