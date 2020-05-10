Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) to “Buy”

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DRDGOLD is a medium-sized, unhedged gold producer with investments in South Africa and Australasia. Incontrovertibly bullish about its product, the company has recently concluded extensive refocusing of its gold interests. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DRD. ValuEngine lowered DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on DRDGOLD from $13.75 to $9.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of DRD stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.90. DRDGOLD has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 252,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 45,854 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 26.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.

