DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. is an interior construction company. It uses ICE(R) software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. is based in Calgary, Canada. “

DRTT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of DIRTT Environmental from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DIRTT Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of DIRTT Environmental from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.67.

DRTT stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. DIRTT Environmental has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $4.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.59.

DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $40.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that DIRTT Environmental will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Todd W. Lillibridge purchased 79,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.83 per share, for a total transaction of $144,570.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of DIRTT Environmental by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 60,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. 39.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DIRTT Environmental

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacture of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F.

