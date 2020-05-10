ValuEngine Upgrades Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) to Buy

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Air France-KLM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. AlphaValue lowered shares of Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of AFLYY opened at $4.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. Air France-KLM has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $12.26.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Air France-KLM had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

