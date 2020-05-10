Zacks Investment Research Lowers Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) to Sell

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elanco Animal Health Incorporated operates as an animal health care company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for companion and food animals. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is based in Greenfield, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ELAN. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $19.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.75. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $35.46.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $657.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $75,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,602.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R David Hoover purchased 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $110,659.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,814.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $388,329 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,315,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,499,000 after buying an additional 5,364,089 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,826,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 46.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,763,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,608,000 after buying an additional 3,087,565 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,942,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,814,000 after buying an additional 2,885,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,235,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,950 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

