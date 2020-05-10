DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Durect Corp. is pioneering the treatment of chronic diseases and conditions by developing and commercializing pharmaceutical systems to deliver the right drug to the right place in the right amount at the right time. Its pharmaceutical systems combine engineering innovations and delivery technology from the medical device and drug delivery industries with its proprietary pharmaceutical and biotechnology drug formulations. “

Get DURECT alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DRRX. ValuEngine raised shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of DURECT in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.02.

Shares of DRRX stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. DURECT has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 2.22.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). DURECT had a negative net margin of 69.61% and a negative return on equity of 100.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DURECT will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT in the first quarter worth $33,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DURECT in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of DURECT by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,979 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. 46.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DURECT (DRRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.