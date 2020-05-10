ValuEngine Downgrades Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) to Sell

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Amerisafe from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on Amerisafe from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Amerisafe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Shares of Amerisafe stock opened at $61.70 on Friday. Amerisafe has a 12-month low of $48.02 and a 12-month high of $80.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.69 and its 200-day moving average is $65.57.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $86.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. Analysts forecast that Amerisafe will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $73,913.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,241.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Amerisafe in the 1st quarter valued at $685,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Amerisafe by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amerisafe by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amerisafe by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Amerisafe by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

