ValuEngine Upgrades Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) to “Sell”

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
CPTA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Capitala Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Capitala Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.
NASDAQ:CPTA opened at $2.63 on Friday. Capitala Finance has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 11.75 and a current ratio of 14.49. The firm has a market cap of $42.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.08.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPTA. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capitala Finance by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 70,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitala Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitala Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Capitala Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capitala Finance by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.09% of the company’s stock.
About Capitala Finance
Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.
