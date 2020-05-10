ValuEngine Upgrades Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) to “Sell”

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

CPTA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Capitala Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Capitala Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

NASDAQ:CPTA opened at $2.63 on Friday. Capitala Finance has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 11.75 and a current ratio of 14.49. The firm has a market cap of $42.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.08.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Capitala Finance had a negative net margin of 182.01% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capitala Finance will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPTA. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capitala Finance by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 70,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitala Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitala Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Capitala Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capitala Finance by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.09% of the company’s stock.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

