Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) Raised by Analyst

Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Aduro BioTech in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.19). William Blair also issued estimates for Aduro BioTech’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ADRO. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Aduro BioTech from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aduro BioTech in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

NASDAQ:ADRO opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99. Aduro BioTech has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $4.04. The company has a market cap of $243.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.30.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 86.31% and a negative net margin of 243.93%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,279,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,725,000 after purchasing an additional 47,068 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 296,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 41,017 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aduro BioTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aduro BioTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

About Aduro BioTech

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

