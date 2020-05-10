Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Issued By KeyCorp

Posted by on May 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) – KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for ACCO Brands in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of ACCO Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACCO Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.58.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average is $8.16. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $11.38.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $384.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.58 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 76,829 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 200,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 51,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 79,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Earnings History and Estimates for ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO)

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Aduro BioTech Inc Raised by Analyst
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Aduro BioTech Inc Raised by Analyst
Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for ACCO Brands Co. Issued By KeyCorp
Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for ACCO Brands Co. Issued By KeyCorp
Oppenheimer Weighs in on Aptiv PLC’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Oppenheimer Weighs in on Aptiv PLC’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Brokers Offer Predictions for Great Ajax Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Brokers Offer Predictions for Great Ajax Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group
Piper Sandler Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Arista Networks Inc
Piper Sandler Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Arista Networks Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report