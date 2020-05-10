Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Issued By KeyCorp

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) – KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for ACCO Brands in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of ACCO Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACCO Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.58.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average is $8.16. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $11.38.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $384.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.58 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 76,829 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 200,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 51,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 79,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

