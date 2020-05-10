Oppenheimer Weighs in on Aptiv PLC’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Aptiv in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of ($1.03) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.13). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aptiv’s FY2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on APTV. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Aptiv stock opened at $68.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.48 and its 200 day moving average is $81.12. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.36. Aptiv had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Aptiv by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,183 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Aptiv by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,574 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

