Brokers Offer Predictions for Great Ajax Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AJX)

Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Great Ajax in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Great Ajax’s FY2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

AJX has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Great Ajax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Great Ajax from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

AJX stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average of $12.91. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.63.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $14.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 million. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 43.43%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is 63.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 502,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after buying an additional 24,186 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 29,906 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 213,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 97,551 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 27,777.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,923,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,490,000 after buying an additional 100,001 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

