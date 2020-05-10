Brokers Offer Predictions for Great Ajax Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AJX)

Posted by on May 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Great Ajax in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Great Ajax’s FY2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

AJX has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Great Ajax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Great Ajax from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

AJX stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average of $12.91. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.63.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $14.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 million. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 43.43%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is 63.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 502,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after buying an additional 24,186 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 29,906 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 213,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 97,551 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 27,777.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,923,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,490,000 after buying an additional 100,001 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Earnings History and Estimates for Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Aduro BioTech Inc Raised by Analyst
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Aduro BioTech Inc Raised by Analyst
Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for ACCO Brands Co. Issued By KeyCorp
Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for ACCO Brands Co. Issued By KeyCorp
Oppenheimer Weighs in on Aptiv PLC’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Oppenheimer Weighs in on Aptiv PLC’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Brokers Offer Predictions for Great Ajax Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Brokers Offer Predictions for Great Ajax Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group
Piper Sandler Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Arista Networks Inc
Piper Sandler Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Arista Networks Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report