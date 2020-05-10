Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s (BDRFY) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their underperform rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BDRFY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.26. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

