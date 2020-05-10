Piper Sandler Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Arista Networks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now expects that the technology company will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.77. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arista Networks’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.36 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.74 EPS.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.45 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ANET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.59.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $218.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.41. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $156.63 and a fifty-two week high of $289.45.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total value of $393,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.62, for a total transaction of $4,512,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,559.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,070 shares of company stock worth $13,717,479 over the last quarter. 23.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $35,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 1,615.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.