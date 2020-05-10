Research Analysts Set Expectations for Brink’s’ Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BCO)

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) – SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brink’s in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Brink’s’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.34). Brink’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 102.15%. The firm had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Brink’s from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

Brink’s stock opened at $41.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.50. Brink’s has a 12-month low of $40.18 and a 12-month high of $97.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.74 and its 200 day moving average is $77.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 132.45 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 15.42%.

Brink’s announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Brink’s news, CEO Douglas A. Pertz acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,205,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 388,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,227,228.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.50 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,615. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,887,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,779 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,545,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,113,000 after acquiring an additional 557,771 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth $48,432,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 1st quarter worth $16,948,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 889,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,300,000 after acquiring an additional 317,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

